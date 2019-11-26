Voice-powered Alexa service will now be available for even low-powered IoT devices

Image Credit: Bloomberg

California: Amazon's subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced that its voice-powered Alexa service will now be available for even low-powered IoT devices.

Until now, manufacturers had to build devices with at least 100MB of RAM and ARM Cortex A-class processor. Now, they can integrate Alexa into devices which are elementary level with low-powered chips and 1MB of RAM, TechCrunch reports.