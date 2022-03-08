Apple Inc is widely expected to announce the latest iteration of the low-cost version of its iPhone SE — fitted with 5G — at its annual spring product launch event on Tuesday, leakers claimed.

Apple holds its first launch event of the year on Tuesday (March 8, 2022), where it is expected to announce a new iPhone, an iPad and possibly some fresh Macs.

The launch will be livestreamed from Apple’s Apple Park “spaceship building” headquarters in Cupertino, California, like all of the company’s launch events since 2020.

Apple’s spring device launches are less important to the company than its traditional fall events, which reveal new iPhone models ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The fall iPhones are pricier and more profitable for Apple. Tuesday’s event follows a similar spring launch last year, where the company announced a new iPad Pro, a redesigned iMac desktop computer and AirTags.

According to media leaks, this is what can be expected at Apple’s spring launch event on Tuesday:

> Apple is widely expected to update the iPhone SE with 5G support, a faster processor and a better camera, according to Bloomberg News.

> But the most important question for investors is whether Apple will maintain the same price as the current $399 iPhone SE, which launched two years ago, or whether it refreshes it and continues to sell the 2020 model at an even lower price.

> Doing so might help Apple gain market share against cheap Android phones that sell for less than $399.

In a note Monday, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, wrote that the new iPhone SE could stand out compared with bargain phones and there is “pent up demand” for the model globally.

Lst spring, Apple released new high-end iPads Pro. It updated the iPad Mini and regular iPad last autumn.

New iPad Air?

That leaves the iPad’s middle child, the $599 iPad Air, as the model that is most eligible for an update. The current model has a 10.9-inch screen, and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

Apple could release a new version of the iPad Air with the same overall design this spring, TF Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo said in a note earlier this year, adding Apple’s most up-to-date mobile chip, optional 5G support and improved cameras.

Apple’s promotional tagline for Tuesday’s event is “peek performance,” suggesting that at least one new device will have significant speed or power.

It’s possible new, powerful Macs, would be unveiled.

The company has been transitioning its laptop and desktop lineup to run on its own chips, called M1, instead of Intel chips.

Last year, Apple released iMacs and MacBook Pros with its chips. In late 2020, it released MacBook Air, Mac Mini and a single MacBook Pro model.

Many of those devices are starting to enter the eligible window for a refresh, although Apple hasn’t announced the successor to its M1 chip family yet.

In addition, Apple fans are clamoring for a bigger version of the iMac with Apple’s chips and a 27-inch display.

Citing “sources”, Apple fan site 9to5Mac said last week that the company is also working on a new model with a fast chip that could be called the “Mac Studio” in addition to a new external display.

Apple also holds an annual developer conference in June called WWDC, which could be a better fit to launch pricey professional-level macs.

Apple iOS update

Apple will also likely announce a release date for its next major software update for iPhones and iPads at the event.

Apple has been testing iOS 15.4 since January and it will be the second-biggest update of the year after the yet-to-be-announced iOS 16, which will be revealed in June at WWDC and released in the fall.