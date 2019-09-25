Image Credit: Reuters

San Francisco: Microsoft has revealed that there were more than 900 million devices running on Windows 10 and the company was also edging closer to its 1 billion mark by 2020.

Microsoft said that there have been more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than in any previous year since it was introduced in 2015.

"#Windows10 is on more than 900M devices! Thanks to our customers, we added more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before. From PCs to HoloLens to Xbox to Surface Hub, Windows continues to power innovation-with more to come next week," Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President of Modern Life and Devices Group, tweeted on Tuesday.

The company hit the 700 million mark of Windows 10 devices in September 2018, followed by 800 million in March and 900 million this month.

More than 50 per cent of all PCs are now running Microsoft's latest Windows 10 operating system (OS), which comes after over four years of its release.

Windows 10 OS had 48.86 per cent market share in July and gained 2.13 percentage points to hit 50.99 per cent in August. However, growth has been slow ever since the Windows 10 free upgrade expired in July 2016.

Windows 8 OS stayed flat at 0.63 per cent while Windows 8.1 lost 0.91 points to 4.20 per cent.