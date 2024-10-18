Dubai: AI cloud solutions targeted at key verticals in the financial services industry are coming into being, with Intellect Global Transaction Banking launching the ‘eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking’. This provides wholesale banks with a suite of integrated services for complex needs of corporate clients across diverse industries. while enabling banks to modernise and scale their operations efficiently.

“By delivering a unified, integrated solution, we are enabling banks to not only enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs but also to tap into new revenue streams and accelerate their growth ambitions,” said Manish Maakan, CEO of iGTB. “Wholesale banks need agility, and eMACH.ai Cloud gives them the tools to deliver value to their clients while driving innovation in their business models.”