“It’s better than expected, which is good, but certainly isn’t an indication that they’re out of the woods yet, either with users or with revenue,” said Debra Aho Williamson, an analyst with EMarketer. “Snapchat’s in a competitive marketplace — a really competitive marketplace,” she said, especially with Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which dominate in mobile advertising. Facebook’s Instagram has also copied some of Snap’s most popular products, including the disappearing ‘stories’ feature that Facebook says is the future of its advertising business.