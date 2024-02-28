Dubai: The Saudi data management company Tejoury has set up a regional hub at Dubai Investments Park, with plans to expand reach among government and private sector clients. The facility spans over 5,000 square meters, which will help Tejoury deliver off-site document management solutions.
“In digitally-oriented societies, we're increasingly amassing substantial volumes of vital documentation,” said Dr. Salman Alsudairy, Chairman. “Tejoury tackles these challenges related to storing and safeguarding these documents, allowing customers to securely transfer their data to a single, protected location.”
The company currently has 26 operational facilities and with plans to open additional sites in the UAE. Clients include banks and insurance companies, government entities, SMEs, and large enterprises.
“We are pleased to extend our expertise in information asset management, data center solutions, warehousing, BPO, and digital transformation to the UAE,” said Alsudairy.