AlphaFold co-creator joins Anthropic as competition for top AI researchers intensifies
The race to build the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence is no longer just about better models or faster chips. Increasingly, it is becoming a competition for the people behind the breakthroughs.
That competition intensified after John Jumper, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist who helped create Google DeepMind’s revolutionary AlphaFold system, announced he was leaving the company after nearly nine years to join AI startup Anthropic.
Jumper, who shared the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Google DeepMind chief executive Demis Hassabis, is widely recognised for co-leading the development of AlphaFold, an AI system capable of predicting the three-dimensional structures of proteins with remarkable accuracy.
The technology has transformed biological research by predicting more than 200 million protein structures, dramatically accelerating research in medicine, genetics and drug discovery that previously took years or even decades.
In a post on X announcing his departure, Jumper described Google DeepMind as a “special place” while saying he planned to take a short break before beginning his next chapter at Anthropic. His future role at the company has not yet been disclosed.
Jumper’s move comes just days after another prominent Google AI researcher, Noam Shazeer, announced he was leaving the company to join OpenAI, underscoring the increasingly fierce battle among AI companies for elite researchers.
The departures highlight how a relatively small group of scientists now wield enormous influence over the future of artificial intelligence.
Companies including Alphabet, Meta, Anthropic and OpenAI are investing billions of dollars in computing infrastructure, but industry analysts say experienced frontier AI researchers have become an even scarcer resource.
“There is so much demand for limited AI research talent,” D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria told Reuters, noting that startups can often offer researchers less bureaucracy and a stronger focus on developing advanced AI systems.
Unlike consumer AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Claude, AlphaFold was designed to solve one of biology’s biggest challenges: predicting how proteins fold into complex three-dimensional shapes.
Because a protein’s structure determines its function, accurately predicting those shapes has enormous implications for understanding diseases and designing new medicines.
According to the journal Nature, AlphaFold has become one of the most influential AI systems ever developed for science, with researchers worldwide using it to accelerate discoveries across medicine, agriculture and biotechnology.
The freely available AlphaFold Protein Structure Database now contains predictions for hundreds of millions of proteins, making it one of the largest scientific resources created using artificial intelligence.
Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic has rapidly become one of the world’s leading AI companies through its Claude family of models and its emphasis on AI safety.
The company has attracted billions of dollars in investment from major technology firms including Amazon and Google, while positioning itself as a key competitor to OpenAI and Google DeepMind in developing next-generation AI systems.
Jumper’s arrival signals that Anthropic is also seeking to expand its scientific research capabilities beyond consumer AI assistants. The company is expected to host a science-focused event later this month, although it has not commented on the Nobel laureate’s new responsibilities.
The latest move reflects a broader shift across Silicon Valley, where experienced AI researchers have become some of the most sought-after employees in technology.
Business Insider noted that Jumper’s departure follows a growing trend of senior researchers moving from established technology giants to specialised AI companies, where they often gain greater freedom to pursue cutting-edge research.
For Google DeepMind, the loss of another internationally recognised scientist comes as competition intensifies to develop increasingly capable AI systems.
For Anthropic, it represents one of the industry’s biggest recruitment wins—and another sign that the next phase of the AI race may be decided as much by talent as by technology.