Image Credit: Reuters

San Francisco: The Coca-Cola Company on Monday announced a five-year agreement with Microsoft for an undisclosed sum to utilise the capabilities of Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365.

The solutions will help Coca-Cola gain new insights from data across the enterprise, enabling a 360-degree view of the business, and providing enhanced customer and employee experiences.

Coca-Cola "is taking its digital innovation a step further, leveraging Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Azure to better connect people and opportunities through breakthrough productivity and powerful information management that will drive continued business success over the next decade," said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft.

Once deployed, new Dynamics 365 AI-driven insights and real-time dashboards will allow call centre managers to monitor performance metrics for overall employee satisfaction scores and benefit from real-time insights into which call topics are driving scores.

These investments will also enable The Coca-Cola Company to access the latest innovations in the Dynamics 365 portfolio of applications and expanding capabilities, the companies said in a statement.

"This partnership with Microsoft allows us to really step change our employee experience through replacing previously disparate and fragmented systems. These platforms allow us to deliver relevant, personalised experiences as we network our organisation," said Barry Simpson, senior vice president and chief information and integrated services officer of The Coca-Cola Company.

The Coca-Cola Company is also rolling out Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams worldwide, equipping employees with a single hub to connect and collaborate across chat, calling, meetings and documents.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Coca-Cola said it is leveraging Microsoft's collaboration technologies to support the increased demand of a largely remote workforce.