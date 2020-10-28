When it comes to Zero Trust, there is no one-size-fits-all solution

San Francisco: Desktop virtualisation leader Citrix has added Zero Trust solutions to its 'Ready Workspace Security Programme', enabling customers to drive intelligent, contextual approach to securing apps and devices.

The Zero Trust solutions from trusted and verified partners will allow companies to simplify the selection of vendors and leverage their existing investments to design a modern security framework that delivers Zero Trust outcomes.

Zero Trust is a security concept centered on the belief that organisations should not automatically trust anything inside or outside its perimetres and, instead, verify anything and everything before granting access.

"In a world where the security perimeter is no longer defined by a firewall, but the Internet, companies can't rely on traditional, VPN-based strategies that provide access based on username and passwords," said Sridhar Mullapudi, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Citrix.

"To effectively protect apps and devices, they must shift to a Zero Trust model that uses contextual awareness to adaptively grant access based on user behaviours and access patterns," he said in a statement.

With the Citrix Ready Workspace Security Programme, companies can effectively evaluate their current security strategies and leverage existing investments to quickly design and implement a Zero Trust framework that delivers results.

"We're engaging with like-minded partners who are willing to share data and insights that allow us to deliver more comprehensive and secure solutions to our customers," Mullapudi said.

Sunil Potti, VP and GM Google Cloud Security said: "It's become clear that remote work will be a defining characteristic of the new normal, and modernizing security by fully embracing Zero Trust models is an imperative, not an option".