App Store customers spent a record $1.42 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve

San Francisco: Apple on Wednesday marked the close of 2019 as its historic year when the company introduced subscription-based gaming services like Arcade, TV+, News+ along with Apple Card for its users.

"2019 was the biggest year for services in Apple's history. We introduced several exciting new experiences for our customers, all the while setting the standard for user privacy and security," Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services said in a statement.

Apple's ongoing focus on the deep integration of hardware, software and services drove all of its platforms to new heights in 2019.

According to the company, Apple App Store customers spent a record $1.42 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, a 16 per cent increase over last year.

In 2019, Apple Music received new time-synced lyrics feature was a highlight.

Apple Music is offering over 60 million songs and world class music experts and taste makers curating thousands of playlists and daily selections in 115 countries.

Apple also introduced its new streaming television service Apple TV+. It made history as the first streaming platform to receive multiple Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations in its launch year.

The iPhone maker in 2019 introduced Apple Arcade - its game subscription service within the App Store.

In the same year, Apple launched its subscription news and magazine service Apple News+. It draws over 100 million monthly active users in the US, UK, Australia and Canada.

Apple News+ offers an all-in-one subscription to hundreds of the world's top magazines and major newspapers.

In 2020, Apple News+ will provide live coverage of key moments in the US presidential election in partnership with ABC News.

Meanwhile, Apple also introduced its Podcasts which offers free audio stories that entertain, inform and inspire.

The iPhone maker also launched its first-ever virtual credit card for users in the US with no fees, no card number or CVV security code.