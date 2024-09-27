Dubai: Abu Dhabi based Core42 has gone in for a revamp of its Compass Platform, with the introduction of the Compass Chat mobile app. The changes are to help businesses and tech developers with ‘seamless’ AI integration and infrastructure capability for a range of Gen AI applications.

It was earlier this year that the Compass Version 2.0 was launched, featuring integration of Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Ultra inference accelerators.

Compass offers an inferencing platform with APIs, leading AI models, a chat interface, and flexible deployment options via Azure and local data centers. It ‘empowers developers to build their AI models and leverage tools that enable data sovereignty on top of it’.

“The additions of the revamped Compass platform as well as the introduction of Compass Chat mobile app will redefine how businesses interact with AI and provide even greater flexibility and efficiency in today’s digital era,” said Raghu Chakravarthi, Executive Vice-President of Engineering, Core42.

Developers can monitor and analyze their usage within the portal while gaining valuable insights. The platform now includes the ‘Stable Diffusion’ text-to-image model for generating high-quality images, typography, and prompt responses to complex queries.