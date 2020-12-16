Packed with the intelligent features such as facial recognition and occupancy metrics, the Webex Desk Camera is perfect for both the home and office Image Credit: Supplied

Cisco has announced three new products for its Webex collaboration platform during the WebexOne conference to empower the remote worker and enable a safe return to the office. The three new devices joining Webex are Webex Desk Camera, Webex Desk Hub and Webex Desk.

It’s clear that the future of work and smart workplace will involve a combination of remote and on-site interactions, known as hybrid-work. As the hybrid workplace takes shape, it’s important that you have seamless, smart digital experiences whether you’re at home or in the office— or somewhere in between. Together with the rest of Cisco’s intelligent portfolio, the new devices announced provide such experiences.

“Customers are telling us that they are rethinking their workplaces — many are moving towards hybrid work with more people working at home and more hotdesks in the office,” said Reem Asaad, Vice President, Cisco Middle East & Africa. “So we are excited to be introducing two new devices, Webex Desk Camera and Webex Desk, that can be used at home or in the office as well as a brand-new device called the Webex Desk Hub — a first for the industry — that allows personalised working in a shared space.”

Webex Desk Camera

Packed with the intelligent features you already know from Webex' video portfolio - like facial recognition and occupancy metrics – the Webex Desk Camera is perfect for both the home or the office. And in an industry first that no other USB camera can do, you can now mute and unmute your microphone with a simple gesture — without ever touching your computer. Powered by the Webex platform like the rest of its desk portfolio, IT can manage the Desk Camera at scale so you’ll never miss an update and never be without support. This means that even in an ever-evolving workplace, IT can meet the needs of the workforce – wherever they are.

Webex Desk Hub

With many organisations rethinking and reconfiguring their office space, getting back to the office may mean less desk space and more hotdesking for employees. With the new Webex Desk Hub, it’s super simple to make any available desk your personal space. This new category of device is powerful enough to provide amazing quality video meetings and phone calls but also allows you to pair, charge, and connect all the things you’ve come to rely on for productivity and collaboration such as your own camera, headset, display, laptop and mobile. It is wrapped with intelligence to provide a consistent experience that enables you to get stuff done. In addition, Webex Desk Hub lets you reserve a desk using your laptop, badge or mobile phone to authenticate your identity. This is not a basic device for hotdesking as you know it; the Webex Desk Hub is truly built for a new way of working.

Of course, it’s not only easy to use but also to manage. The Webex Desk Hub gathers real-time environmental data, occupancy, and desk usage to help manage the new office space. Or use it to deploy digital signage with reminders to help enable a safe return.

Webex Desk