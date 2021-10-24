Asus has announced ‘Your Voice Matters’, a campaign that invites owners of selected Asus products to write reviews of their PC. Each entrant submitting a qualifying review on the selected platforms (Amazon, Jumbo, Lulu, and Virgin Megastore) will be rewarded with a Dh50 Jumbo shopping voucher.
Leveraging real-world user experiences
Asus says the brand thrives on user feedback and is passionate about leveraging these real-world experiences to help it both shape and improve their products. The brand also hopes that the insight offered by users of Asus and ROG products will help guide other consumers in their own appraisal processes and purchasing decisions.
The promotion runs from October 21, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and is open to participants in the UAE. To enter and get the free voucher, participants must write an original review of an eligible Asus product and post it on online retailer ecommerce shops. The serial number for an eligible product can be used only once, for a single review on a single eligible site. Eligible products include a variety of Asus and ROG laptops.
Details of the campaign, including the full lists of eligible products and websites, can be found on the dedicated ASUS Your Voice Matters microsite.