San Francisco: Apple's 'Pay Later' service will reportedly use Apple IDs to help detect fraudulent transactions and minimise the chance of losses.

According to AppleInsider, most financial firms that provide "buy now, pay later" services use third-party credit reports to judge whether they can afford to offer credit to new and existing customers.

With Apple's entry into the field, the iPhone maker will be going beyond the usual checks, the report said.

For Apple Pay Later, a subsidiary has been created called Apple Financing LLC, giving Apple more direct control over the service.

However, as a wholly-owned subsidiary, Apple is also able to provide information to the subsidiary that would not necessarily be provided to a third-party outfit, such as its existing relationship with Goldman Sachs for Apple Card.

Along with traditional credit checking systems, Apple Pay Later will also take advantage of Apple's own platform in several ways, people familiar with the plan told The Wall Street Journal.

This would include the use of Apple ID data to verify the user's identity, as well as for fraud prevention.

Applicants with Apple IDs that have been in good standing for a long time, and don't seem to have any indications they will commit fraud, will be more likely to be accepted for the service.

By performing checks itself using data that it directly manages, Apple has grown its confidence in becoming a lender itself, rather than deferring to a third-party firm.