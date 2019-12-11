Apple’s last major official appearance at CES was in 1992

Los Angeles: Apple Inc is officially returning to the Las Vegas CES technology conference for the first time in decades to discuss its stance on consumer privacy — rather than pitch a new hardware product.

The company’s senior director of privacy Jane Horvath will be speaking on a “Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable” on January 7, according to the CES agenda.

Horvath, along with executives from Facebook Inc, Procter & Gamble Co., and a commissioner from the Federal Trade Commission, will discuss how companies build privacy at scale, regulation and consumer demands.

Apple’s last major official appearance at CES was in 1992 when then Chief Executive Officer John Sculley gave a presentation at a Chicago version of the summit to introduce the failed Newton device.

More recently, Apple’s technology has influenced CES despite the company not officially presenting. It made news last year for a privacy billboard during the Vegas event that exclaimed, “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone.” Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc also touted Apple launching video streaming directly on third-party TVs.

Each year, accessory makers fill the CES exhibit halls with cases and other peripherals for Apple devices. Behind the scenes, Apple managers roam the halls to identify future technology and scan the competitive landscape, while members of Apple’s supply chain team meet with component makers to potentially source parts for future devices.