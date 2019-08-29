Tools and parts offered to independent phone-repair shops in the US and other countries

New York: There may soon be more places to get an Apple-sanctioned fix for a cracked iPhone screen.

Apple said Thursday that it will sell tools and parts to independent phone-repair shops in the U.S. and later in other countries. The repair shops need to have an Apple-certified technician. Repairs at these shops, though, will be limited to products already out of warranty.

Customers with in-warranty repairs will still need to visit an Apple store or one of more than 5,000 authorized service providers worldwide, including all Best Buy stores in the U.S.