A teaser posted by Apple on its official twitter account on March 25. Apple has invested over $1 billion into making new content and the streaming service is set to compete with the giants including Amazon, Netflix and Hulu. Image Credit: Twitter

Key questions

We're now here at Apple's Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, waiting to be seated. It is only the third time since the 1,000-seat theatre opened that the company has used it, underscoring the importance of today's announcement.

Apple's Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino Image Credit: Edward Clowes/Gulf News

Some key questions going in to today's event:

■ How will Apple differentiate its reported streaming service from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime?

■ Will Apple keep its original content exclusive to its platforms, or allow it to appear elsewhere too, such as on Android devices?

■ Will we see the launch of a rumoured Apple credit card in conjunction with Goldman Sachs?

■ What impact will today's announcement have on Apple's share price?

“It’s show time.”

Those were the words that accompanied Apple’s invitation to a special event taking place in California today.

Analysts have speculated that the company may be preparing to launch a streaming service in a billion-dollar play to rival the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, but the truth is we won’t know until Apple CEO Tim Cook steps on stage at around 10am (9pm in Dubai).

One expert said that today’s event was likely to represent the technology company’s greatest direction change since the first iPhone in 2007.

“This is a pivotal shift for Apple and in our opinion the biggest strategic move since the iPhone was unveiled in 2007," said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

"There is massive pressure on Cook and Apple to deliver on services, with streaming content a potential linchpin of growth,” he told Bloomberg News.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty said in February that she though Apple could reclaim its trillion-dollar status if it launched a media bundle of music and television streaming, in addition to a news service.

There has been some speculation that the company may also launch some kind of news service.