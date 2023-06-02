Regionally, the UAE is at the forefront of developing its e-mobility sector while being committed to forging a benchmark green economy for the world under the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative. As per a report by consultancy, Arthur D Little, the UAE ranks eighth globally in readiness for electric mobility, and it is no surprise that EV adoption has increased significantly in the past few years thanks to rising customer consciousness, and encouraging government policies.
Recently the UAE also announced the launch of Global EV Market, an ambitious national programme to align government entities and private sector to turn the UAE into a global market for electric vehicles. Through the green mobility shift, the country aims to increase share of EVs to 50 per cent of total vehicles by 2050.
Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company is the biggest commitment and endeavour from a local automotive group towards fulfilling this net-zero agenda. A dedicated green mobility business unit, the Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company brings a portfolio of world-class EV brands, innovations, and end-to-end solutions to build and deliver a whole new EV customer-centric ecosystem in the UAE. The portfolio includes the Swedish luxury performance EV range — Polestar, their own charging station — Charge2Moov, and the recently launched BYD range in the UAE, known to be the world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer. The company will also develop a pool of highly accredited EV aftersales technicians.
The company is on a mission to democratise the EV landscape by giving more customers the opportunity to be part of the green mobility revolution, with a pledge to deliver 50 per cent of car sales with new energy vehicles by 2030 and install 3000 charging stations in the same time frame.
Polestar
The Swedish electric performance car brand brings its landmark minimalist design, instant response and super-advanced intuitive technology into the UAE with the Polestar 2. The company is also on an incredible mission to create the world’s first climate-neutral production car with its Project 0.
BYD
A leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), BYD has sold an impressive 1.86 million NEVs worldwide in 2022 alone and more than 3 million NEVs to date. The company recently launched pre-bookings for BYD ATTO 3, starting at a competitive price of AED 149,900.
Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, says, “The market dynamics continue to change with electrification and carbon-zero growing from a national agenda to a prolific customer demand. Within the Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, we have a portfolio of world-class brands, innovations, and end-to-end solutions to meet these demands – and deliver a strong ecosystem with the mission to democratize the EV landscape.”