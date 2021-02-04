Image Credit: Supplied

Ring’s mission is to make neighbourhoods safer. Its suite of smart home security products includes the latest Ring Video Doorbell 3, the second-generation Ring Chime and Chime Pro, and Ring Indoor Cam, Ring’s first-ever indoor-only security camera and its most affordable camera to-date. In addition, Ring offers other Video Doorbells and Security Cams, including the Ring Stick Up Cam – meant for both indoor and outdoor use – and the Ring Spotlight and Floodlight Cams.

All of Ring’s Video Doorbell and Security Cams are Wi-Fi-enabled and equipped with HD video, motion-activated alerts, two-way talk, and night vision.

The Ring App easily controls Ring devices in one app and is available for iOS and Android. From the app, users can see and speak to visitors through their Video Doorbell and Security Cams from anywhere, at any time. Last year, Ring launched Control Center, where users can manage settings such as shared users and linked accounts.

With a Video Doorbell at the door and Security Cams around the house, customers can create a Ring of Security around their entire home that is effective, affordable and easy to install.

Ring and Etisalat are also collaborating to provide smart solutions for safer neighbourhoods.

The two companies have teamed up to offer a smart monitoring service so residents can keep an eye on their loved ones at any time and from anywhere. The Etisalat Smart Monitoring Service consists of four bundles of existing Ring devices and services. Each bundle is built around a premium Ring doorbell or security camera and includes a Ring Protect Lifetime Basic Plan along with a three-year limited warranty.

The Etisalat Home Monitoring Service is available for both indoors and outdoors, and customers are offered a choice of Ring devices depending on the coverage area. Each option comes with free installation, a three-year warranty, free unlimited video storage, and the choice of paying in easy monthly instalments.

For existing and prospective Etisalat customers, this is an opportunity to enjoy smart living with the benefit of a Wi-Fi camera with HD video, two-way talk, motion detection and night vision. Ring’s remote functionality is particularly useful as UAE residents begin travelling again.

Ring also provides lifetime device protection.

Each Etisalat Smart Monitoring Service bundle comes with the Ring Protect Lifetime Basic Plan. The package is specific to each individual device and covers its useful lifetime.

Customers who replace their devices under a warranty claim can have their plan transfer over to the replacement device for its useful lifetime.

The Etisalat Smart Monitoring Service bundles start at Dh20 per month and are portable, so users can take them with them to new homes within the UAE.

To purchase simply visit the nearest Etisalat business/service centre or outlet.