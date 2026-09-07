Unlike the US Open, which happens too be more loud and raucous event than British grand slam, the latter adheres to its legacy and rules which have to be abided even by the competing players. Wimbledon annually assesses all its policies, including those around social media which has eventually led to the proposed decision.

The All England Club hopes to avoid the similar chaos by planning to confiscate items such as ring lights which many influencers use across the court during the match. According to Press Association, Wimbledon will totally avoid having any accreditation category for influencers or content creators.

The tournament organizers were heavily criticized for giving official accreditation to 100 content creators as well as traditional journalists and broadcasters. After watching so much controversy surrounding the US Open, Wimbledon has decided to avoid allowing an influx of influencers.

Women tennis stars Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka have been vocal about these influencers, urging them to follow the sport etiquettes. Several times, the commencement of the match was slightly delayed to call out these influencers who were causing a disturbance.

Dubai: The ongoing US Open has given us some memorable moments on the court, while also going viral for the wrong seasons. Ring lights, flashes of photography, and loud noises during points, the list of chaos goes on courtesy of the influencers in attendance.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.