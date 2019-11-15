Garrett facing one of the longest suspensions in NFL history

Los Angeles: Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett is facing one of the longest suspensions in NFL history after ripping off the helmet of Mason Rudolph and clobbering the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback with it in the closing seconds of Thursday’s game.

Garrett was one of three players ejected for the wild melee but faces the harshest penalty because he appeared to be the main instigator.

“It is a total coward move on his part. I am not going to back down from any bully out there,” Rudolph said after the Browns 21-7 victory over the Steelers.

Defensive end Garrett got tangled up with Rudolph after a play and pulled Rudolph’s helmet off by the face mask. While being restrained by Steelers offensive linemen David DeCastro, Garrett then swung it wildly overtop and clobbered Rudolph on the head with it.

Garrett said it was not like him to lose his temper.

“I made a mistake, I lost my cool,” he said after the game. “What I did was foolish, and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to do stuff like that. It’s out of character.”