Video: Kayla McBride tears up as Lynx loses to Mercury, star player Napheesa Collier benched due to injury

Veteran Minnesota Lynx guard showcases scoring prowess in WNBA semis vs Phoenix Mercury

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Kayla McBride #21 of the Minnesota Lynx drives to the basket during the game against the Phoenix Mercury during Round 2 Game 4 of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs on September 28, 2025 at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
AFP

Kayla McBride, the seasoned guard for the Minnesota Lynx, delivered a spectacular performance in the 2025 WNBA semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury, pouring in 31 points to keep her team’s hopes alive.

Her offensive showcase featured six three-pointers on 11 attempts alongside 10 field goals out of 23 total shots, underscoring her scoring versatility.

The game carried extra emotion as the Lynx competed without their star Napheesa Collier, sidelined by an ankle injury earlier in the series, though thankfully not a fracture.

McBride expressed heartfelt sentiment after the loss, emphasising the tight-knit bond in the locker room, saying she wouldn’t trade it for anything — even amid the pain of back-to-back narrow playoff exits.

Heroics

Despite McBride’s heroics, the Lynx fell short as the Mercury advanced to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2021.

Impact

Over the postseason, McBride has been consistently impactful, averaging 19.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, proving why she is a vital Lynx contributor.

The Mercury’s unexpected and thrilling fourth-quarter comeback, coupled with their underdog narrative, has captured the attention of fans and analysts alike, marking a defining moment in the 2025 WNBA playoffs.

