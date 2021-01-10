New UAE Team Emirates rifer Marc Hirschi Image Credit: UAE Team Emirates Twitter

Dubai: Former Under-23 World Champion Marc Hirschi of Switzerland is the latest signing of UAE Team Emirates.

The 22-year-old from Bern had a breakthrough season in 2020 with his stunning solo win on Stage 12 at the Tour de France followed by victory at the Fleche Wallone, a second place at Liege-Bastogne-Liege and a bronze medal at the World Championships.

“New Team, new challenges, new opportunities. Proud to join UAE Team Emirates,” Hirschi announced via social after signing a three-year deal with the UAE-based outfit.

The Swiss cyclist has already joined his new teammates in the UAE as they continue their internal training camp to prepare for the 2021 season that will get under way with the UAE Tour next month.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank my previous team [German outfit Team DSM] for everything they’ve done for me over the past three years. I am now happy to be able to say that I am joining UAE Team Emirates. I’m really excited about the move,” Hirschi told the team’s official website.

“We share the same approach and goals. The UAE team is moving in the right direction and have been growing a lot over the past years. I look forward to benefit from that dynamic, both for the team and the development of my career. Now I’ll turn my attention to the training camp and getting to know everybody and settling in. This will be my first time-ever visiting the UAE so I look forward to discovering the country.”