Dubai: The Victory Team has promised an all-out attack for the world title when the sixth and final round of the 2019 APBA Offshore Championship Series is held at the Fort Myers Beach in Florida this weekend.

The Board of Directors of Victory Team have opted for a second boat to race at the final round at Fort Myers Beach to give world title contenders Salem Al Adidi and Eisa Al Ali a better chance to go all-out for another world crown and bring down the curtains on a successful season for the men in blue.

“Honestly, we don’t need to do anything new this time. We’ve always been the challengers in the last five rounds and it now comes down to this final round where only a victory matters for us,” Al Adidi told Gulf News told Gulf News before leaving for Florida.

“One more win and we will have another world crown for the Victory Team. This is a huge motivation for us and we want to just go out there and win the last race at Fort Myers Beach. We need to stay focused and pay attention to each and every detail as this may be one factor that could eventually help us,” he added.

After five rounds, Victory Team is second overall with 463 points, just ten off leader 222 Offshore. While Victory won in Lake Ozark and St Clair, 222 Offshore went on to pick up wins in Sarasota and Michigan City to remain within striking distance of each other. But, both will have to contend with Miss Geico — winners of the opening round on Cocoa Beach — as they lurk behind in third with 434 points. In fourth is Lucas Oil, followed by AMI, Scudderria Cazzani and Zabo Racing.

“Going into this final race, we have nothing to lose except a world title,” throttleman Al Ali stated.

“We need to go for a win as nothing less than a win would matter for us. Our boat is being readied by the crew and we expect a few surprises from the work Luciano [Barbati] and his boys have put in over the past couple of weeks,” he added.