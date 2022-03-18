Abu Dhabi: UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) Friday announced the return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, the third event of a five-year partnership, which will be headlined by UFC 281 on October 22 at Etihad Arena.
With UFC hosting the first event with a capacity crowd in London this week, the return to Abu Dhabi continues the organisation’s event expansion following the pandemic.
While Abu Dhabi has been the home to international UFC events over the pandemic, UFC 281 will mark the first time events can return in full physical form in the emirate since the UFC 242 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier in September 2019. The third Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will host events such as concerts, workshops, pool parties and city-wide activations featuring some of the biggest UFC stars.
Fatima Al Baloushi, Acting Director of Abu Dhabi Events Bureau at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), said: “UFC and Abu Dhabi Showdown Week are massively popular and almost permanent fixtures on our Abu Dhabi calendar. We strive to deliver the world’s best fighters and we are excited to bring yet another thrilling title bout to Abu Dhabi in October. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world and showing them why Abu Dhabi is the ultimate UFC destination.”
“I can’t wait to bring another event back to Abu Dhabi,” said UFC President Dana White. “Every time we go there the events get bigger and better, and this year we are going all out and bringing back Abu Dhabi Showdown Week in addition to more incredible fights. Fans are not going to want to miss this one.”
UFC 281, incidentally, will mark the promotion’s 17th overall event in Abu Dhabi, where it all started with UFC 112 in April 2010. Abu Dhabi has, in the interim, hosted nine title fights with three new champions crowned.
Fans are encouraged to register their interest on (link here: https://mailchi.mp/visitabudhabi/ufc281-register-your-interest) to receive early access tickets, news and event information regarding the range of events taking place during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.