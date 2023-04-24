Festive period

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the champions for their achievement, stressing that they always live up to the hopes and aspirations of the nation and are keen to shine on various occasions. “The team’s performance during the festive period brought us happiness and joy. The sons and daughters of our country set the best examples by shouldering responsibilities and making valuable efforts to consolidate our nation’s leadership position in various sporting events.

UAE team showcased their skills to achieve more success in the next stage. Image Credit: Supplied

“The team’s participation in the Grand Prix Paris Open 2023 came at the right time and showed that the technical level of the team is constantly evolving. They are fully prepared to face upcoming events with the same spirit, perseverance, and determination, which will lead them to achieve more success and achievements in the global jiu-jitsu venues,” he added.

Perfect balance and techinique

Yasser Al Qubaisi, Administrator of the team, confirmed that the results of the second day were satisfactory. “The team has performed brilliantly, even though our ambition was greater, especially in terms of gold medals,” he said. He also pointed out that the team is mostly composed of young men and emerging talents who have a perfect balance of techniques and capabilities, which will qualify them to achieve more success in the next stage.