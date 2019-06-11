Dubai: Tigers CC were crowned champions of the Gillette Ramadan Street Cricket tournament with an emphatic nine-wicket win over Sharjah CC in the final last week. Considered one of the largest street cricket tournaments in the region, Tigers CC did well to restrict their opponents to 49-7 in their allotted seven overs.

In reply, Tigers CC chased down the target in a mere four overs while losing just one of the openers and be crowned champions in the inaugural edition of this competition. The tournament, part of Gillette’s commitment to grow the game across the region, attracted more than 350 amateur players mainly from Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan at the two newly laid pitches next to Global Village.