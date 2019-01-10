Pushed on the back foot through much of the game, the Thais — who went down to a 4-1 drubbing from India in last Sunday’s opener — found the match-winner through a 58th-minute strike from Chanathip Songkrasin to take maximum points and help Thailand secure their first win after 39 years. Now with three points compared to Bahrain’s one, the Thai position in the group will become clearer after group leaders India play hosts the UAE later on Thursday.