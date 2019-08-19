Team Abu Dhabi's Rashid Al Qamzi Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: Rashid Al Qamzi says Team Abu Dhabi’s Italian connection can help him extend his lead in the UIM F2 World Championship in Brindisi this weekend.

The 2017 F2 champion heads into the Grand Prix of Italy holding a 14-point advantage over his nearest rival, Dutchman Ferdinand Zandbergen, in the race for this year’s world title, and the Emirati driver is determined to widen the gap.

Al Qamzi and teammate Rashid Al Tayer are spending the next two days testing on Lake Maggiore in San Nazzaro, Italy, under the guidance of Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini.

The Italian 10-time F1H20 world champion wants to ensure both drivers and boats are in prime condition when they arrive in the Adriatic Sea port city of Brindisi for the third round of the championship.

“It’s a great opportunity to test and at the same time benefit from Guido’s huge experience,” said Al Qamzi, who followed up his opening-round victory in Lithuania with second place in the Grand Prix of Norway earlier this month. “We should both be at our best at the weekend.”

UIM F2 World Championship standings

1. Rashid Al Qamzi (UAE) 35pts

2. Ferdinand Zandbergen (NED) 21pts

3. Stefan Hagin (GER) 20pts

4. Duarte Benavente (POR) 16pts

5. Daniel Segenmark (SWE) 15pts

6. Brent Dillard (USA) 9pts

7. Owen Jelf (GBR) 8pts

8. Rashid Al Tayer (UAE) 7pts

9. Ola Pettersson (SWE) 7pts