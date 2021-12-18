Sweden equalled the world record in the women’s 4x50m medley relay at the Fina World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Sweden equalled the world record in the women’s 4x50m medley relay at the Fina World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi on a day in which Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich recorded a new championship mark.

At Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, Louise Hansson, her sister Sophie, Sarah Sjoestroem and Michelle Coleman combined to produce a superb performance to seal gold in a time of 1:42.38 minutes.

Louise Hansson, who also won the 100m backstroke title on the day, said: “Winning the relay and equalling the world record and then seeing my sister (Sophie) win the bronze medal in the 50m breaststroke gave so much adrenalin and joy throughout the whole session and I just tried to calm myself down.”

Speaking on her individual title, she admitted she was taken by her triumph. She said: “I’m so speechless. I felt really good and stuck to my tactics and super happy. Adding 100m to my schedule was a last-minute decision so to be up there winning the gold medal was something I didn’t think would happen tonight.”

Meanwhile, Shymanovich set a new championship record as he claimed the 100m breaststroke title to win in 55.70. He beat the previous mark of 56.01 held by South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh.

He said: “I am very happy to win the race as it was a very hard competition, and I was happy to take my shape. It hasn’t really sunk in yet but I’m just happy along with my coach that I won.