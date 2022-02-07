Dubai: The UAE Pro League has announced the nominees for the ADNOC Pro League Best monthly awards, powered by Etisalat, in the Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Coach categories for December and January.
The shortlist for the Best Player award includes Sharjah duo Caio Lucas and Luan Pereira, who delivered outstanding performance and helped their team get back on the right path.
They are joined by Al Nasr midfielder Antonio De Carvalho, who continued his scoring contributions with his team, Al Jazira forward Abdoulay Diaby, who scored four goals during the matches played in this period, as well as Bani Yas Mohamed Alhammadi, who netted three goals during the same period.
Best Goalkeeper
In the Best Goalkeeper category for December and January, Sharjah’s Adel Alhosani is competing against Al Jazira skipper Ali Khaseif and Al Wasl goalkeeper Mohamed Ali.
Al Jazira coach Marcel Kaiser, Al Ain coach Serhiy Rebrov and Sharjah manager Olaroiu Cozmin are competing for the Best Coach award.
Voting was made available to fans as of 12:00pm today on the Pro League website and mobile app and will continue for 48 hours, after which the winners’ names will be declared on all Pro League’s official social media accounts.