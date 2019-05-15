Hosts Sharjah Women’s Sports Club were crowned basketball champions at the 11th Ramadan Women’s Sports Tournament (RWST) following a lop-sided 66-25 win over Brunei Airlines here on Tuesday. After the round-robin competition, the hosts ended with the gold medal, followed by the Sharjah Police team with silver following a 35-19 win over the Tasamuh team, while Brunei Airline took the bronze.

Shaikh Saqr Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council was joined by Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of SWS; Khalid Eisa Al Midfa, Assistant Secretary General of the General Authority for Youth and Sports Welfare; Salim Rashid Al Mutawa, General Secretary of UAE Basketball Association and Saeed Al Ka’abi, Director of Sharjah Education Zone at the presentation of awards and trophies at the end.

The Elite Volleyball Academy had won the gold in volleyball leaving the Italian team Espera Moonves for the silver and hosts Sharjah Women's Sports Club with the bronze.