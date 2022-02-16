Sharjah: Padel tennis fans in UAE now have a new unique place where they can enjoy their favourite sport. Located right next to Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, Sharjah Beach Club fits just perfectly on the Sharjah Beach — the newest promenade for all ages to go for a walk, a run or exercise on the beautiful blue coasts of Arabian Gulf.
With the growing popularity of padel tennis in the UAE, Sharjah Beach Club offers a unique experience, while keeping the rates affordable and attractive for people to improve their lifestyle and promote healthier habits.
Padel Courts at Sharjah Beach Club are welcoming all levels: from beginners to professionals. The team is also working on organising exciting tournaments and participates in this year’s Gulf News Padel Masters. Sharjah Beach Club is offering a special rates for their tournaments, starting from Dh50 per person.
Dany Dagher, General Manager of Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, that is operating the padel courts said: “The place was created with a lot of love for our community and for this sport. Whether you are a sport enthusiast, a beginner, or a professional athlete, you will definitely have lots of fun playing on our courts. Bring the kids and family with you — even if they are not playing, they will watch you play from a cosy cafe we have opened for them, — with the entire menu being freshly made by the chefs of Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa. Simply no better place to spend your afternoon.”
The rates start from only Dh175 per court for four people. If you don’t have your own padel racquets, balls, goggles, Sharjah Beach Club got you covered, you can simply rent all the equipment you need for as little as Dh35 per racquet and Dh25 for goggles and padel balls.