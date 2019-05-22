German Zunica and Jose Juan Matea won the Men’s Open crown at the NAS Padel Championship. Image Credit: Courtesy: Organisers

Dubai: German Zunica and Jose Juan Matea defeated Javier Lopez Garcia and Sandy Farquharson 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the Men’s Open crown at the Nad Al Sheba Padel Championship, while Mohammad Al Janahi and Saeed Al Marri beat Abdullah Ahli and Mohammad Ahli 6-2, 6-3 for the title in the UAE Nationals category.

Carolina Gallo and Marta Apraiz had earlier defeated Retha McFarlane and Bernadette Helena 6-1, 6-3 for the Women’s Open title, while Uncle Saeed had won the team title.

Shaikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of UAE Padel Association, presented the winners with their medals in the presence of Khalifa Yousuf Al Khoury, First Vice President of the UAE Padel Association, and Hassan Al Mazrouei.

Meanwhile. Ameer Hamza’s sensational knock of 95 guided MGM Cricket Club Sharjah past Titans Cricket Club into the final of the NAS Cricket T10 Tournament, where they will meet DHL.

Hamza played a lone hand as MGM posted 148-4, with the next-best score of the innings being Salim Qudoos’ unbeaten 16. Coming in at No. 4, he scored his 95 runs off just 25 balls, smashing seven boundaries and 10 sixes. Hamza and Qudoos added 88 runs for the fourth wicket off a mere 23 balls, and Qudoos’ contribution in the partnership was 12. Shell-shocked following Hamza’s blitzkrieg, Titans made a poor start, losing their top three for 18, and eventually finished with 98-8.

In the other semi-final, DHL scored 127-7 batting first and then managed to restrict Salman Cool Boys to 122-8, thanks to a great bowling effort led by Man of the Match Ali Mubarak and Ryan D’Souza.

RESULTS

Wheelchair Basketball

Final: Dubai Municipality bt Dubai Public Prosecution 59-53.

Futsal

Hearing disabilities final: Abu Dhabi bt Dubai 7-3.

Padel Tennis

Men’s Open Final: German Zunica/Jose Juan Matea bt Javier Lopez Garcia/Sandy Farquharson 6-4, 6-2. Third place: Guillermo Villafane/Amilio Misas bt Martin Noschese/Simon Rahman 6-2, 7-6. UAE Nationals Final: Mohammad Al Janahi/Saeed Al Marri bt Abdullah Ahli/Mohammad Ahli 6-2, 6-3. Third Place: Shaikh Saeed Al Maktoum/Omar Al Marzouqi bt Ali Al Marzouqi/Mohammad Al Nuaimi 6-2, 6-3.

Cricket

Semi-finals: MGM Cricket Club Sharjah bt Titans CC by 50 runs

DHL bt Salman Cool Boys by 5 runs