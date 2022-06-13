Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Monday met with the Chairmen of the Boards of various clubs and football companies in Dubai. The meeting was held in the presence of Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, at the Council’s headquarters.

During the meeting, Mansoor said that sports clubs and football companies in Dubai play a crucial role in the development of the country’s sports sector and in honing the skills of football players who later become part of national teams.

Mansoor said that having strong teams is key for winning competitions and taking home new titles. Dubai’s sports clubs play an essential role in allowing sports federations achieve their objectives through creating highly-competitive teams who are capable of raising performance levels in competitions, he said.

He stressed the importance of preparing well for the upcoming sports season and selecting the right competencies across all levels including administrative, technical and medical. He also highlighted the need to select the best players, while also giving an opportunity for talented youth players and reserve teams to join the first team and represent their clubs in the next season’s competitions.

During the meeting, Mansoor also underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Boards of the clubs and football companies.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Mohammed Al Kamali, Member of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Football Companies Development Committee and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council.

The clubs and football companies were represented by Marwan Bin Ghalita, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Nasr Sports Club; Ahmed Al Shafar, Chairman of the Transitional Committee for the Management of Al Wasl Sports Club; Ibrahim Abdul Malik, Member of Shabab Al Ahli Football Company and Ali Obaid Al-Badwawi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hatta Club.

The Chairmen of the Boards thanked Mansoor for meeting with them and providing them with directives for the next phase. They highlighted their ongoing commitment to working in alignment with the Dubai Sports Council’s regulations and procedures in order to achieve the highest levels of success.

The meeting discussed several topics related to the operation of clubs and football companies, the status of the Rashid Stadium in Al Ahli Club and Zabeel Stadium in Al Wasl Club.