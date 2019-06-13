Abu Dhabi: Multiple world champion Guido Cappellini has vowed to push Team Abu Dhabi to even greater heights after being rewarded with a fresh long-term contract with the team.

The Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club (ADIMSC) announced on Thursday that the Italian powerboat racing legend has signed a new contract that would see him continue as manager of the reigning F1H2O world champions till 2025.

The club says the new agreement rewards Cappellini for the outstanding results achieved by Team Abu Dhabi since he took over in February 2015.

Cappellini won the F1 world title a record 10 times between 1993 to 2005 before retiring in 2013. After this, he took over Team Abu Dhabi from American Scott Gillman, who shifted to Dubai’s Victory Team.

“I’m very grateful to Shaikh Sultan for the confidence that has been placed in me since I took charge at Team Abu Dhabi. I’m very proud of what we have achieved together,” Cappellini said.

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract and excited about what lies ahead for the team and for Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club (ADIMSC) as its driving force and a world-class international marine sports venue,” the Italian added.

Today, Team Abu Dhabi is a dominant force in the UIM F1H2O World Championships over the last four seasons, during which time they have won the team title thrice and the drivers’ crown twice with Shaun Torrente and Alex Carella.

In addition, Emirati driver Rashid Al Qamzi won the UIM F2 world title in 2017 after securing the F4-S world crown the previous year. Under Cappellini’s leadership, Team Abu Dhabi have collected a total of 70 race trophies and medals so far.

Cappellini’s new agreement was confirmed by Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President and chairman of the board of directors at ADIMSC. “Team Abu Dhabi has achieved so much in a very short time, thanks to Guido’s determination and belief that everything is possible. His own record as a competitor makes him an inspiration, particularly to our Emirati drivers,” Shaikh Sultan said.

Team Abu Dhabi have made a perfect start to the season with reigning individual world champion Shaun Torrente and Thani Al Qamzi launching their bid for another double with a brilliant one-two success in the Grand Prix of Portugal last month. This followed the team’s victory in the prestigious 24 Hours of Rouen in France where Torrente combined with Rashid Al Qamzi, Rashid Al Tayer and Italian Tullio Abbate to lead the UIM World Endurance Championship, which will be decided in Augustow, Poland, in July.