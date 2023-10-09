70km category

Gedratiti won the top spot in the 70km open individual category (18 to 29 years old), with a time of 01:49:18. Compatriot Olivia Ballicetti put on a stiff challenge to take the second place with the same time of 01:49:18 but was decided on fraction of a second. Australian Madison Black came third with a timing of 01:49:19.

In 70km locals’ category, Ghaya Al Mahrazi secured the first place in 01:55:15 followed by Moza Al Mansouri in 01:55:16. Shaikha Al Zaabi took the third place with a timing of 02:05:36. Maitha Al Azizi won the 18 to 29 years old category in 02:25:36.

In 70km open individual category (30 to 49 years old), German Carmen Bosmans won the first place in 01:52:45 timing. Filipino Angel Jadlock secured the second place in 01:52:46 and Danish Helle Bachoven Von Echt finished third in 01:52:48. The 70km open individual category (50 years old & above) went to Brit Sarah Brown in a time of 02:07:58, followed by American Nettis Linton with a time of 02:25:36.

Dubai Police emerged triumphant in the 70km team category for the second successive year. AirRex Cycling Team finished second while Al Wathba Cycling Team took the third spot.

The DP World Women’s Cycling Race was held during the weekend at the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. Image Credit: Supplied

40km category

In the 40km open individual category (18 to 29 years old), Russian Maria Babinina won the first place with a timing of 01:04:24, followed by Filipino Maria Cristina Danak in second place in 01:06:57. British Hannah Roach finished in third place in 01:06:57.

Farah Al Marri emerged on top in the 40km locals’ category with a time of 01:06:58. Hala Mohammed finished second in 01:06:58 decided on fraction of a second while Khawla Al Muhairi took the third place in 01:06:59.

The 40km open individual category (30 to 49 years old) was taken by Syrian Ruba Helani in 01:06:43, followed by Portuguese Tania Rodrigos in 01:06:58 and British Carly Martin in 01:06:58 decided on fraction of second.

In the 40km open individual category (50 years old & above), Chilean Pamela Fox secured the first place in 01:21:17. Filipino Dina Sarmiento got second place in 01:34:39 and Filipino Leonella Rosal won the third place in 01:36:40.

AirRex won the 40km team category in 01:06:07 while Al Wathba Cycling Team finished second and Spence Club took the third spot.

15km category

The 15km open individual youth category saw British Mai Channing winning the first place in 26:08, followed by Filipino Angeline Claire in the second place and Emirati Mira Al Falasi finished third.