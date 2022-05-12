Dubai: 135 UAE residents took part in the first 555 Night Run last night at Business Bay along the Dubai Canal in association with Dubai Holdings and venue partner the Pullman Hotel BB.
It was the first of five events that are planned to take place all over Dubai. Taking place every Wednesday night, runners of all abilities can enter and explore new running routes in the Emirate. The aim is for athletes to run 5km at 5 different venues over 5 weeks.
At each event, they can earn a segment of a medal where upon their fourth run they will have completed the medal puzzle and be awarded a full series medal. The next run will take place at Souk Al Marfa on Deira Islands next week and again a good mix of nationalities are expected.
4 more runs
“A big thank you to all our partners and especially the Dubai Sports Council for their continued excellence and helping us launch the series,” said race director Jon Norros. “There will be 4 more runs over the next 4 weeks to help keep the people of Dubai motivated and healthy with a little competition. We can’t wait to see the series winners at the end and look forward to presenting them with the prize money!”
The overall series winners will be announced after the last event with a awards ceremony once all times are finalised.