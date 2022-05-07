Abu Dhabi: Emirati athletes dominated competition on the opening day of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour finale. Held at Zayed Sports City’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena and featuring more than 1,000 male and female participants from 42 countries, UAE Youth players showed excellent technical skills to secure 35 gold medals.

The three-day jiu-jitsu event got underway for participants aged under-18 and gave an early indicator of the country’s future on the international stage. The UAE surpassed Brazil and Russia, which finished second and third respectively.

Following a great show on the opening day, Palms Sports Academy secured first place in the clubs division, while Al Ain and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club took second and third place respectively.

Brilliant performance

“Today’s competitions saw amazing technical levels and brilliant performances by young men and women who have demonstrated that they are on the right track to achieve an outstanding professional career in the coming years,” said Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, vice president of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“One of the most important aspects of this tournament is the opportunity for UAE athletes to meet with their colleagues from other jiu-jitsu schools around the world. This has a positive impact on refining their talent, developing their experience, and preparing them in the best possible way to compete in upcoming competitions.”

Tariq Al Bahri, general manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, added: “Today’s results demonstrate once again that Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournaments are gaining enormous popularity. We enjoyed large crowds of people cheering on the competitors, but more importantly all the participants put on fantastic performances, serving as motivation for them to continue to improve and strive for even better results in the future.”

Gold medal

The tournament’s first day was attended by a multinational crowd, creating a memorable environment of enthusiasm and excitement.

“My family and I travelled from Saudi Arabia to support my son Abdul Rahman, who won the gold medal,” said Abdullah Fakih. “I am really proud of him and his accomplishment. I am here on the stands for the fourth time since my son began his international participation. Words cannot express the beautiful atmosphere and the immersive experiences that Abu Dhabi and its championships give to visitors and participants.”