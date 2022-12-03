Dubai: Day three of the Dubai Duty Free Sailing League Regatta at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) saw the youth sailors take to the water and ended with fun for all at the SANDOSC music festival.
The day started with the youngsters. They boarded the RS Feva mini DDF Regatta boats and hoisted their sails under the watchful eyes of the coaches. The teams excitedly competed with each other hoping to win the Mini Regatta title! The club racing manager Alan Ruigrok was impressed with the youth performance. “It’s amazing to see new teams out sailing and taking part in this competition. I am excited by their progress, strong teamwork was clearly on show today,” he said.
The Mini DDF Regatta was followed by the continuation of the official race, where today’s teams took flight in fierce competition. Second and third place switched today, seeing FFV Youth overtake Muscateers to take second place behind SBW. Sailing conditions had improved for the third day of racing, seeing 8-9 knots, which was very much welcomed by the competitors.
Late hours
This year, SANDOSC was hosted by DJ Vince, Greg Jacobs, and Tommy with his band of misfits - The Big Chill, who played for guests until the late hours. The music was complimented with more family fun activities including a bouncy castle, slip ‘n’ slide and much more, families spent the evening enjoying a variety of food and beverage options in the Tentola Racing Village - a true festival vibe.
With only one day remaining, spirits are high. Who will win the race tomorrow?