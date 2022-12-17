Dubai: From the Super Striker Andre Russell to the wily Wanindu Hasaranga to ‘Champion’ DJ Bravo, the biggest and the greatest T20 stars are all set to have cricket fans on the edge of their seats in the inaugural season of the DP World International League T20 from January 13 next year. Cricket lovers will have a chance to secure their seats to be part of the exciting action by grabbing their tickets online from today.

The showpiece T20 tournament will be played across three world-class stadiums – Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium, the Dubai International Stadium, and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The stadiums, which boast unrivalled state-of-the-art infrastructure, have the capability of hosting the grandest of competitions after collecting enormous experience from organising marquee international tournaments, a combined 178 international T20 matches to date, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (2021).

The three venues are amongst the top-ranked white-ball venues in the world, the first One Day International in the UAE was played 38 years ago at Sharjah which currently holds the record of hosting the most ODIs.

First season

From being a hot bed of neutral cricket, the UAE is now ready to deliver a glittering T20 extravaganza of its own as the first season of the DP World ILT20 is launched with a thrilling opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium on 13 January (2023). The evening will be spearheaded by Indian Rap superstar Badshah alongside RnB megastar Jason Derulo, their electrifying performances will set the scene for the opening match, a mouth-watering clash between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Fans can snap-up tickets for this season-opening extravaganza starting from Dh30.

With fans having the opportunity to choose from three different stands, and areas ranging from general, family and corporate hospitality, for all 34 matches across all stadiums during the course of the tournament, match ticket prices are attractively priced starting at Dh20 for general entry, while lounge access can be enjoyed for as little as Dh60.