A model seating arrangement in a football stadium in Dubai in post-COVID-19 era. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: Return of spectators to the sporting events of Dubai after the COVID-19 pandemic will be the focus in a day-long forum, organised by Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with Dubai Police, to be held at the Al Nasr Club on Wednesday.

Top officials from the Council, Police alongside representatives from European Tour golf and UAE Football and Basketball Associations will discuss precautionary measures and protocols for the safe return of spectators when competitions resume in the coming months. ‘Return of Spectators to Sports Stadiums’ will be the theme of the conclave under the slogan ‘Your Commitment to Happiness.’

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Authority for Security of Bodies, Installations and Emergencies in Dubai Police, will deliver the opening speeches.

Salem Al-Mutawa, Secretary General of the Emirates Basketball Association and Ahmed Salem Al Mahri of Dubai Sports Council are among other speakers alongside Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East at European Tour Golf, to discuss ‘Procedures (Protocols) for the return of spectators in the shadow of COVID 19’ in the opening session. The trio will be joined by Dr Andrew Murray, Chief medical Officer at European Tour Golf via a live video feed.

The second session, titled ‘The return of spectators to the European and UAE football leagues’ will feature former Spain and Real Madrid star Michel Salgado, now Director of Spanish Soccer School in Dubai alongside Waleed Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer UAE Pro League, UAE Football Association official Abdulqadir Hassan and a spokesperson from Hungarian Football Federation.

In the third session, Butti Al Falasi, Director of Security Awareness Department in Dubai Police, will speak about the ‘Role of Regulatory Institutions in Ensuring and Encouraging Safety’ while the fourth session will feature senior media personnel of the UAE and club officials.