The Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival returns to Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena this weekend for the second round of the season. Aimed at young talents aged between four and 15, the two-day event hopes to build on February’s season-opening round, which attracted hundreds of players from various clubs and academies across the country.
The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the nation’s governing body for the sport, is organising the event that aims to identify and nurture the country’s top young talents. The championship will begin on Saturday with competitions for boys and girls in the various age groups from aged 4-11, while Sunday will feature a variety of competitions for youngsters aged from 12-15. Registration closes on Tuesday at 11.59pm.
“The Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival is in line with our vision of building a strong generation of athletes,” said Fahad Al Shamsi, the UAEJJF Secretary-General. “The first championship, which took place last month, witnessed outstanding competitions. Several jiu-jitsu enthusiasts and parents who attended the event complimented its organisation, stating it was on par with international standards.
“We have witnessed an increase in the number of applicants for the tournament. This demonstrates that the event has grown in popularity among both children and parents and we are glad that a talented younger generation of jiu-jitsu players is on the rise. The future of our national sport is in safe hands.”
Meanwhile, the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival will offer a variety of activities and entertainment events for families in attendance. Games and recreational activities for children will be available along with food trucks.