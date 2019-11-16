Dubai: The Cabin Crew team picked up the overall winners’ trophy as the third edition of the Emirates Airline inter-department Sports Day concluded at the Dubai Police Officers Club late on Friday.

The third edition had an athletics competition, a volleyball tournament and a tug-of-war contest between various departments belonging to the airline. Inflight Services beat Cabin Crew 25-19, 25-21 to clinch the volleyball crown after Cabin Crew had emerged at the top of the standings after the various athletics competitions.