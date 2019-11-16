Dubai: The Cabin Crew team picked up the overall winners’ trophy as the third edition of the Emirates Airline inter-department Sports Day concluded at the Dubai Police Officers Club late on Friday.
The third edition had an athletics competition, a volleyball tournament and a tug-of-war contest between various departments belonging to the airline. Inflight Services beat Cabin Crew 25-19, 25-21 to clinch the volleyball crown after Cabin Crew had emerged at the top of the standings after the various athletics competitions.
In the tug-of-war, Group Security 1 defeated Group Security 2 to win the contest. Wayne Davies, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Zack Zainal, Senior Vice President, Group Security presented the trophies and individual awards.
Winners: (Volleyball) 1. Inflight Services; 2. Cabin Crew; 3. Emirates Airport Services. (Athletics) 1. Cabin Crew; 2. Emirates Engineering; 3. Revenue Optimisation. (Tug Of War) 1. Group Security1; 2. Group Security2.