Dubai: Matchweek 17 of the ADNOC Pro League is set to see tough clashes between all teams, as each side looks to gain some ground between keeping pace with the league’s leading teams or moving up the standings.

Seven tough encounters are set to take place over the weekend in matchweek 17, which will be held under the slogan of ‘UAE Innovates’.

Tonight’s action gets underway when Emirates welcome Al Jazira for the 17:30 kick-off.

Bottom side Emirates are in search of their second league win, while the Pride of Abu Dhabi seek to make amends after being defeated in matchweek 16 by Al Nasr.

The ADNOC Pro League title holders have a postponed match from matchweek 15 against Ittihad Kalba too.

Seven consecutive defeats

The second game of the day sees Khorfakkan host Al Nasr at Saqr bin Mohammad al Qassimi Stadium at 17:30.

The hosts hope to stop dropping points after suffering seven consecutive defeats, while Al Nasr seek to snatch their second victory in a row after beating Al Jazira 2-0 in matchweek 16 to pick up their first win in more than 100 days.

The two sides faced each other five times before, with Al Nasr winning four, and a solitary win for Khorfakkan.

Tonight’s action continues when Al Orooba host Ajman at Fujairah Stadium in the 20:00 kick-off.

It will be the second encounter between both teams in the ADNOC Pro League, with a 1-1 draw result deciding their first encounter earlier this season.

The last match of the day sees Ittihad Kalba host ADNOC Pro League leaders Al Ain at 20:00, with Sergei Rebrov’s men hoping to pull off their fourth consecutive win to maintain their lead at the top of the ADNOC Pro League table.

The games continue tomorrow with Al Wahda welcoming Al Wasl at Al Nahyan Stadium for the 17:30 kick-off.

Both teams have never played out a goalless draw during their encounters in the ADNOC Pro League, with their matches yielding a whopping 85 goals.

Al Wahda hope to heap pressure on leaders Al Ain with a win in Abu Dhabi, while Al Wasl look to compensate for their draw against Sharjah in matchweek 16.

Both teams clashed 25 times before with each side winning 10 of the encounters, while draws decided the other five games.

Four victories

The second match of the day sees Bani Yas welcome home Al Dhafra, with both sides having played each other 19 times before in the ADNOC Pro League.

The latter won 12 games, compared to four victories for the former, while the other three games ended in a draw.

Matchweek 17 concludes with Sharjah hosting Shabab Al Ahli in a game which is expected to be tough as both teams have 30 points, with only goal difference separating the two teams in favour of the Dubai-based side.