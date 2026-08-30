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Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar shares hospital photo after frightening crash

Pogačar was expected to undergo surgery after being sent hurdling head-over-handlebars

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Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's red jersey celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the La Vuelta cycling race, with start in Monaco and finish in Manosque, France, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's red jersey celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the La Vuelta cycling race, with start in Monaco and finish in Manosque, France, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026.
AP

Five-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar posted a photo from the hospital wearing a neck brace and with bandages on his hand and face on Sunday, a day after crashing out of the Spanish Vuelta.

The Instagram post came accompanied by the Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive.”

Pogačar was expected to undergo surgery after being sent hurdling head-over-handlebars in a frightening crash that forced him to pull out of the Vuelta. He suffered a concussion and broke two bones after he appeared to lose control when a stone came rolling across the road.

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The Slovenian from UAE Team Emirates had a big lead and was heavily favoured to win the title to complete a hat trick of cycling’s three Grand Tours.

This was Pogačar’s 10th Grand Tour and the first he has ever abandoned. He had never finished lower than third place.

The three-week Vuelta concludes in Granada on Sept. 13. The ninth stage was being held on Sunday.

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