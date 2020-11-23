The Undertaker, one of WWE’s most iconic figures, walks out to the ring for final time

WWE wrestler The Undertaker Image Credit: WWE

Dubai: The Undertaker, one of WWE’s most iconic and lasting figures, has walked out to the ring for the final time after his farewell at the Survivor Series 2020 on Sunday night.

The veteran wrestler had made his debut on-screen in WWE at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. The seven-time WWE champion’s goodbye on Sunday witnessed his iconic ring walk for the final time.

WWE legends Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Kane were also present to bid the Superstar a final farewell.

“I have wrestled all over the world. I have wrestled against almost every wrestler of my generation. When I look back at my career, I have experienced so much and was able to do so much that I can easily look back and say that I haven’t missed anything, be it a match against a wrestler or anything,” The Undertaker said.

“After 30 years of career in wrestling, there’s not a whole life that I didn’t get to accomplish. I am very proud of my career. It’s very humbling to know that you have an effect on people and their everyday lives. When you are wrestling, you are into the zone and don’t realise the effect you are having on the lives of people. Sometimes, you give them hope, sometimes you give them the courage to do something during their difficult times,”

Fellow wrestler John Cena thanked The Undertaker for all the ring moments.

“After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker,” Cena tweeted.

American actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reflected on his time with the veteran American wrestler and said he was “honoured” to share the ring with ‘The Deadman’.

“30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut. Like EVERYONE — I was in awe as a rookie in the WWE. Honoured to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker,” he tweeted.