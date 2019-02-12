Rather than dwell on such setbacks, the Dane wants to get back to her winning ways and relishes the challenge ahead. “I’m a competitor. I love to win. I hate to lose. I hate losing more than I love winning,” she said after her Melbourne defeat. “You know, that’s what drives you. That’s what drives me to try and be better and to improve and, you know, playing the best players in the world and trying to win the big tournaments. That’s why I’m here. That’s what I want to do.