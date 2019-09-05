Dubai: A six-member UAE tennis team led by Mahmoud Khalifa Al Baloushi have left for Jordan to participate in the Asia-Oceania Group IV Davis Cup in Amman. With Mahmoud Khalifa acting as the coach, the other members of the squad include Fahad Abbas Al Janahi, Hamad Abbas Al Janahi, Omar Behroozian Al Awadhi, Abdullah Al Ahli and Mahmoud Nader Al Baloushi as the captain.