Warsaw: World tennis No. 1 Iga Swiatek said on Thursday she has teamed up with Wim Fissette, a Belgian coach who previously worked with a host of other Grand Slam title winners.

Swiatek, a five-time major champion, announced earlier this month she was parting ways with her previous coach, fellow Pole Tomasz Wiktorowski after three seasons together.

In a statement on social media, Swiatek now said she was “happy to announce that Wim Fissette is joining our team”.

High-profile tennis players

“He seems to have a great attitude, vision and huge experience at a very top level of tennis,” the 23-year-old said.

Fissette previously worked with such household names as Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber.

Most recently he worked with former world No 1 Naomi Osaka who announced their split last month and later confirmed she hired another renowned coach, Patrick Mouratoglu.

Swiatek, who withdrew from the prestigious Beijing 1000 WTA tournament citing “personal matters” and later decided not to compete in Wuhan, said she was now “preparing for the WTA Finals”.